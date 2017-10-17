Woman Takes Hotel’s Pet Friendly Policy to the Next Level by Bringing Her Horse

A woman recently took a hotel’s pet policy to a new level after the receptionist said it didn’t discriminate. Horse lover Lindsey Partridge runs a horse organization called Harmony Horsemanship that teaches riders how to better understand horses. According to an interview with ABC News, Partridge was driving down from Pontypool, Ontario, to horse park in Lexington, Kentucky, when she decided to stop and rest. She decided to check into a hotel. She continued in her interview to say, “We left at like 3 in the morning and when we got down there, the hotel is before you get to the horse park. We figured, we may as well stop and unload our luggage.”

When Partridge noticed a dog in the lobby, she told the receptionist she wasn’t aware the hotel had a pet policy and joked that she had a few horses outside. When the receptionist responded with, “Oh, I don’t care. Sure, bring them in,” Partridge decided to bring one horse she knew was well behaved and jokingly took her to her room to snap a couple of pictures. The photos instantly went viral. The horse was a thoroughbred named Blizz.

The hotel later released a statement regarding the incident claiming, “We did not know she was going to bring the horse into the facility. We are pet-friendly and it is [for pets] 25 pounds and under. We had no knowledge of it being in the room.”

Although not technically allowed the incident was one to bring laughs to the staff.