KLUV World Tour: Singapore To Bali Aboard the 5 Star Azamara Journey

Ready for a real adventure….Azamara is a 5 star cruise line with wonderful service, great accommodations and great food. We have a very special price including roundtrip air and 2 nights post hotel. Keep in mind, this cruise line includes standard alcoholic spirits, and gratuities, which most 5 star lines do not. And, we are flying on Emirates Air which is a 5 star airline. You will love their service and aircraft. We are working on a stopover possibility in Dubai on the way home.

Join us January 12th through January 23rd, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

(Per Person based on Double Occupancy)

$2899 – Inside Stateroom

$3099 – Oceanview Stateroom

$3299 – Cat V3 Verandah Stateroom

$4499 – Cat N2 Continent Suite

Club Ocean Suite (on request)

Club World Owner’s Suite (on request)

Club World Spa Suite (on request)

The price includes…

Roundtrip air from DFW/Singapore – Bali/DFW

Transfers (ship to hotel to airport on return)

2 Night Post hotel in Bali

7 Night Cruise aboard the Azamara Journey

Meals (excluding specialty dining)

Most onboard entertainment

AzAmazing Evenings event

Select standard spirits, international beers and wines

Gratuities

Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas

Self-service laundry

Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available

Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations

Baggage handling and taxes

The price does not include…