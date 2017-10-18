KLUV World Tour: Singapore To Bali Aboard the 5 Star Azamara Journey

By Jody Dean
Ready for a real adventure….Azamara is a 5 star cruise line with wonderful service, great accommodations and great food. We have a very special price including roundtrip air and 2 nights post hotel. Keep in mind, this cruise line includes standard alcoholic spirits, and gratuities, which most 5 star lines do not. And, we are flying on Emirates Air which is a 5 star airline. You will love their service and aircraft. We are working on a stopover possibility in Dubai on the way home.

Join us January 12th through January 23rd, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

(Per Person based on Double Occupancy)

  • $2899 – Inside Stateroom
  • $3099 – Oceanview Stateroom
  • $3299 – Cat V3 Verandah Stateroom
  • $4499 – Cat N2 Continent Suite
  • Club Ocean Suite (on request)
  • Club World Owner’s Suite (on request)
  • Club World Spa Suite (on request)

The price includes…

  • Roundtrip air from DFW/Singapore – Bali/DFW
  • Transfers (ship to hotel to airport on return)
  • 2 Night Post hotel in Bali
  • 7 Night Cruise aboard the Azamara Journey
  • Meals (excluding specialty dining)
  • Most onboard entertainment
  • AzAmazing Evenings event
  • Select standard spirits, international beers and wines
  • Gratuities
  • Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas
  • Self-service laundry
  • Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available
  • Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations
  • Baggage handling and taxes

The price does not include…

  • Premium spirits
  • Specialty dining surcharge
  • Excursions
  • Items of a personal nature
  • Transfers from the airport to ship
