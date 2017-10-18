KLUV World Tour: Singapore To Bali Aboard the 5 Star Azamara Journey

Ready for a real adventure….Azamara is a 5 star cruise line with wonderful service, great accommodations and great food. We have a very special price including roundtrip air and 2 nights post hotel. Keep in mind, this cruise line includes standard alcoholic spirits, and gratuities, which most 5 star lines do not. And, we are flying on Emirates Air which is a 5 star airline. You will love their service and aircraft. We are working on a stopover possibility in Dubai on the way home.
Join us January 12th through January 23rd, 2018.
The price is…
(Per Person based on Double Occupancy)
- $2899 – Inside Stateroom
- $3099 – Oceanview Stateroom
- $3299 – Cat V3 Verandah Stateroom
- $4499 – Cat N2 Continent Suite
- Club Ocean Suite (on request)
- Club World Owner’s Suite (on request)
- Club World Spa Suite (on request)
The price includes…
- Roundtrip air from DFW/Singapore – Bali/DFW
- Transfers (ship to hotel to airport on return)
- 2 Night Post hotel in Bali
- 7 Night Cruise aboard the Azamara Journey
- Meals (excluding specialty dining)
- Most onboard entertainment
- AzAmazing Evenings event
- Select standard spirits, international beers and wines
- Gratuities
- Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas
- Self-service laundry
- Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available
- Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations
- Baggage handling and taxes
The price does not include…
- Premium spirits
- Specialty dining surcharge
- Excursions
- Items of a personal nature
- Transfers from the airport to ship