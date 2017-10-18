Long Lost Leonardo da Vinci Painting Expected To Sell For Mega-Millions

In 1958, a painting was sold for $60… and in 2011, it was officially determined to be a long-lost painting titled “Salvator Mundi” (Savior of the World), by one of the greatest painters of all time, Leonardo da Vinci.

According to History, over 20 copies of da Vinci’s painting were done by other artists, but his original couldn’t be found.

Now, that little $60 painting from an Italian guy, is going up for auction… and expected to sell for $100,000,000!!!

Good God! Well…ahem… he is… :).

