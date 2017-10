Long Lost Leonardo da Vinci Painting Expected To Sell For Mega-Millions

In 1958, a painting was sold for $60… and in 2011, it was officially determined to be a long-lost painting titled “Salvator Mundi” (Savior of the World), by one of the greatest painters of all time, Leonardo da Vinci.

According to¬†History, over 20 copies of da Vinci’s painting were done by other artists, but his original couldn’t be found.

Now, that little $60 painting from an Italian guy, is going up for auction… and expected to sell for $100,000,000!!!

Good God! Well…ahem… he is… :).

Learn more about “Salvator Mundi” by clicking HERE.