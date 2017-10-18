Long Lost Leonardo da Vinci Painting Expected To Sell For Mega-Millions

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Salvator Mundi", Art Auction, Christie's, Leonardo da Vinci, Leonardo da Vinci Painting Auction
A security personnel stands next to Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" after it was unveiled at Christie's in New York on October 10, 2017. One of fewer than twenty painting by Leonardo da Vinci and the only one in private hands, the Salvator Mundi will be offered in Christie's Evening Sale of Post-War and Contemporary Art on November 15, 2017, in New York, with an estimation in the region of 100 million US dollars (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

In 1958, a painting was sold for $60… and in 2011, it was officially determined to be a long-lost painting titled “Salvator Mundi” (Savior of the World), by one of the greatest painters of all time, Leonardo da Vinci.

According to History, over 20 copies of da Vinci’s painting were done by other artists, but his original couldn’t be found.

gettyimages 860814634 Long Lost Leonardo da Vinci Painting Expected To Sell For Mega Millions

A member of security stands guard next to Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’ painting after it was unveiled in Hong Kong on October 13, 2017 (Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Now, that little $60 painting from an Italian guy, is going up for auction… and expected to sell for $100,000,000!!!

Good God! Well…ahem… he is… :).

gettyimages 860814516 Long Lost Leonardo da Vinci Painting Expected To Sell For Mega Millions

A Christies representative speaks after Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’ painting was unveiled in Hong Kong on October 13, 2017 (Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Learn more about “Salvator Mundi” by clicking HERE.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live