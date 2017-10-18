UPDATE: Dallas Brewery Takes Aim At Pennsylvania Brewery’s “Dallas Sucks” Beer

By Blake Powers
Recently I shared the story of Weyerbacher Brewery in Easton, Pennsylvania, which created “Dallas Sucks” beer, with partial proceeds benefiting Hurricane Harvey victims.

 

As most predicted, a Dallas brewery will soon jump in on the fun!

Nobel Rey Brewing of Dallas has announced the official release date of it’s “Eagle Tears Gose” beer, saying it won’t leave a “ring” on your table. Yeah, Dallas knows how to point out the Philadelphia Eagles have never won a Super Bowl.

If you go to http://www.noblereybrewing.com, the first thing you’ll see is a logo of the new Philadelphia Eagles based beer and the following question, “You’re Over 21 Right?” And Not An Eagles Fan?, giving you the option of clicking YES or NO. The site notes the premiere of “Eagles Tears” beer is Sunday Nov. 5th in the tap room, with doors opening at 12noon and the game against the Chiefs at 3:25.

Wonder if this will receive the Jerry Jones thumbs-up of approval?

