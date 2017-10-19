25 Happiest Cities in America; Only 1 In Texas

By Jenny Q
(Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Being close to water helps! Only one Texas area makes the cut.

National Geographic and Gallup distilled feedback from a quarter million people interviewed in 2014 and 2015 to find the happiest communities in our fair land. The metrics include walkability, healthy food options, financial security and average vacation time. And the winners are…

1.Boulder, CO
2. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
3. Charlottesville, VA
4. Fort Collins, CO
5. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA
6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
7. Provo-Orem, UT
8. Bridgeport-Stamford, CT
9. Barnstable Town, MA
10. Anchorage, AK
11. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL
12. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA
13. Salinas, CA
14. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
15. Urban Honolulu, HI
16. Ann Arbor, MI
17. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
18. Colorado Springs, CO
19. Manchester-Nashua, NH
20. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
22. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
23. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
24. Portland-South Portland, ME
25. Austin-Round Rock, TX

Study author Dan Buettner notes: “There’s a strong correlation between quality of water and happiness. And places where people frequent their dentists report being more satisfied with their lives.”

 

Listen Live