Why Does Downtown Dallas Have NEW Pay Phones?

Have you seen the newly installed “Pay Phones” in downtown Dallas?

Talk about a piece of America’s timeline!

Before you walk up to one and try to make a call, keep in mind… you can’t, according to CBS 11.

Justin Childress, one of the designers with the WonderPhone project, says the phones have pre-recorded messages, which you can listen to for FREE, by pushing one of the 10 numbers on the keypad.

You can listen to a story about Dallas’ past, future (recorded by students at City Lab High School) and a musical piece by local musician DiMitri Higginbotham.

In addition, if you press lucky 7, you can share tell a secret no one knows, share the legacy you hope to leave for Dallas, and then press 8 to hear what you said.

If you want to be part of this interactive art, do so before the end of the month, before the phones are removed.

You’ll find WonderPhones at Pegasus Plaza on Main at Akard, plus 2 more at Commerce and Browder.