Adam Conover likes to ruin things. Now, he’s taking on the taxman.

We spend so much time sweating over paying our income taxes, especially as we get closer to April 15th. We wouldn’t have to, because the feds already have all our tax information on file. The technology is there to make tax time way simpler.

But guess who messes it up for all of us? Adam knows and he reveals it in our viral video.