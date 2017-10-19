Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez: House Hunting and Looking For Joint Investments

By Blake Powers
One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief - Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, (l-r) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez speak onstage during 'One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief' at the Universal Studios Lot on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jordin Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images)

Alex and Jennifer have only been dating since February, and now Us Weekly reports “Jennifer’s place in New York is on the market. Jennifer and Alex are looking at getting a place together in NYC and I think they are looking to buy.”

In addition, moving in together isn’t the only venture the couple are planning. According to the above post, “They are also looking at businesses they can invest in together.”

Investment funds are not a problem for either. Rodriguez is reportedly worth $300 million, and Jennifer $360 million.

Think I need to reach out to both as I have a suggestion as to where to put some of that combined capital, which I think they’d both enjoy, long-term. Now, excuse me while I find out who their agents are… :).

