Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez: House Hunting and Looking For Joint Investments

Alex and Jennifer have only been dating since February, and now Us Weekly reports “Jennifer’s place in New York is on the market. Jennifer and Alex are looking at getting a place together in NYC and I think they are looking to buy.”

In addition, moving in together isn’t the only venture the couple are planning. According to the above post, “They are also looking at businesses they can invest in together.”

Investment funds are not a problem for either. Rodriguez is reportedly worth $300 million, and Jennifer $360 million.

Think I need to reach out to both as I have a suggestion as to where to put some of that combined capital, which I think they’d both enjoy, long-term. Now, excuse me while I find out who their agents are… :).