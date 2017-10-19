Billy Joel & Wife Alexis Are Pregnant

(Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Congrats are in order for Billy Joel and his wife Alexis! The two are expecting their second baby together. The couple confirmed the news on Wednesday to the Belfast Telegraph.

This will be the third child for the 68-year-old music legend, who has an older daughter with Christie Brinkley. Joel also has a 2-year-old, Della Rose, with Alexis. As for the proud dad, well, he’s just hoping the new baby will sleep through the night just like her big sister.

By the way, Billy and Alexis’ baby is due next month!

