Elvis Costello & Bonnie Raitt Remember Tom Petty

By Hayden Wright

Elvis Costello and Bonnie Raitt stepped out at NYC’s Little Kids Rock event last night and spoke to a red carpet reporter about the loss of their colleague, Tom Petty. Petty passed away October 2 at age 66, and Costello recalled performing with the rock legend when they were both young and hungry.

“If anything else he was a terrific songwriter, terrific singer, great attitude,” Costello said. “He was the only person I ever opened for for the first 25 years of my career. I opened for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers…we played the Riviera Theater and we barely filled it with the two bands.”

Bonnie Raitt also paid tribute to Petty’s life and work. She described his “triumphant” final tour and the “terrible loss” of his passing.

“It’s a terrible loss—so young and so beloved. I went back and watched the documentary on him that Peter Bogdanovich did. It’s astonishing the body of work that he’s had. The contribution to so many different styles of music. He was the great bridge between an era of new wave and the music that was coming back to rock and roll…I don’t think he wrote a bad song.”

Watch Raitt and Costello’s remembrances below.