Little Girl Tells Her Teacher “My Parents Love Weed”

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Grass, Little Girl, Marijuana, Parents, Stash, Teacher, Weed

Kids say the darnedest things.

Meet the little girl who actually told her teacher all about her parents stash! Not only did she tell them her parents LOVE weed, but that they also grow it all over the house!

Of course you can imagine the phone call home to mom and dad. The parents were probably a little shocked to find out that their own daughter is ratting them out. That is if she were talking about marijuana.

Spoiler Alert! There’s a twist in the story. This little girl is actually talking about weeds, as in the weeds growing in their backyard!

Hahahahaha!

More from Rebekah Black
