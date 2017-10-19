New Conspiracy Theory Claims Melania Trump Has A White House Body Double

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Who doesn’t love a good conspiracy theory???

The last person accused of having a body double was Hillary Clinton. Well, it looks like conspiracy theorists have their sights set on first lady, Melania Trump.

Yes, there are people out there who think Melania Trump has a look-a-like stand in at the White House. And they say the proof is in the nose. Twitter user Joe Vargas gets the credit for pointing out that Melania’s nose looks suspiciously fake.

Honestly, if you look closely, it does look like that’s a fake nose attached to a pair of giant sunglasses. Another Twitter user, Francessca Buttercup, pointed out that her hair isn’t quite right.

Hmmm, it does look awfully flat in the front, not to mention really, really dry. On top of all that, Trump also mentions “my wife, Melania, right here.” It’s as if he doens’t quite believe it’s her!

Ok, so what’s the best way to decide if this is real Melania of fake Melania? A poll of course!

And just for fun, here’s are a few hilarious Twitter jokes about the fake Melania…

Hilarious!

 

 

