New Conspiracy Theory Claims Melania Trump Has A White House Body Double

Who doesn’t love a good conspiracy theory???

The last person accused of having a body double was Hillary Clinton. Well, it looks like conspiracy theorists have their sights set on first lady, Melania Trump.

Yes, there are people out there who think Melania Trump has a look-a-like stand in at the White House. And they say the proof is in the nose. Twitter user Joe Vargas gets the credit for pointing out that Melania’s nose looks suspiciously fake.

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

Honestly, if you look closely, it does look like that’s a fake nose attached to a pair of giant sunglasses. Another Twitter user, Francessca Buttercup, pointed out that her hair isn’t quite right.

Hmmm, it does look awfully flat in the front, not to mention really, really dry. On top of all that, Trump also mentions “my wife, Melania, right here.” It’s as if he doens’t quite believe it’s her!

Ok, so what’s the best way to decide if this is real Melania of fake Melania? A poll of course!

And just for fun, here’s are a few hilarious Twitter jokes about the fake Melania…

Fake Melania look like Shock G pic.twitter.com/55AXkKTXbZ — Simone Alexa (@SimoneAlexa) October 18, 2017

"My wife Melania, who happens to be right here" pic.twitter.com/lhnHd3uV9S — sailor pellegrino🕸 (@ashleyayer) October 18, 2017

Hilarious!