Shia LaBeouf: Drunken/Racist Arrest Plea Deal

Early Saturday morning July 8, actor Shia LaBeouf was in Georgia, approached someone for a cigarette, and when denied, he began cursing in front of women and children. Shia was told to leave the area, refused, became aggressive towards a police officer, and when the officer tried to arrest him, he ran to a nearby hotel, and was arrested in it’s lobby, as reported by TMZ.

Shia proceeded into a racist rant aimed at the police officers, including “stupid bitch”, “dumb f**ck”, and telling a black officer he would end up in hell… for being black. He even told one officer his wife watches porn because she loves ‘black d**ck.”

That day at 11am, he made $3500 bond and was released.

This morning, in a Georgia court, Shia pled guilty to public intoxication. He also pled guilty to obstruction and no-contest to disorderly conduct. His public drunkenness charge, was dropped.

The judge ruled Shia will attend anger management classes, undergo alcohol evaluation, pay $2,680 in fines, and be on probation for a year.

LaBeouf’s recent movie Borg vs. McEnroe received a 74% rating from Rottentomatoes.com. Hopefully his in-public rating will be the same or higher one day. Whew! Shia’s history of such lessons learned, have not been learned. Hope the help he’ll be getting, actually helps.