Steely Dan: Donald Fagan Suing Insurance Company For Not Paying

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Death, Donald Fagan, Headaches, International Insurance Company of Hannover, Sinus Headache, Steely Dan, Upper Respiratory Infection, Walter Becker
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Steely Dan members Donald Fagan (R) and Walter Becker (L) arrive or the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 21 February 2001. Steely Dan was nominated in the Album of the Year category (Photo: Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images)

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagan says since the death of his long-time musical partner Walter Becker, he’s been dealing with illness, including an upper respiratory tract infection last month, a major sore throat, plus sinus and headaches.

Donald filed a claim with International Insurance Company of Hannover, which he had a policy with to cover his 28 solo concerts this year in the U.S. and Japan, and says the company hasn’t honored his claim, demanding more documentation and medical opinions.

Now, Fagan has filed suit against the insurance company, claiming it hasn’t paid him, according to TMZ.

Donald is asking a judge to make the company pay up, to the tune of over $1,000,000.

Story developing…

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live