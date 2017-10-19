Steely Dan: Donald Fagan Suing Insurance Company For Not Paying

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagan says since the death of his long-time musical partner Walter Becker, he’s been dealing with illness, including an upper respiratory tract infection last month, a major sore throat, plus sinus and headaches.

Donald filed a claim with International Insurance Company of Hannover, which he had a policy with to cover his 28 solo concerts this year in the U.S. and Japan, and says the company hasn’t honored his claim, demanding more documentation and medical opinions.

Now, Fagan has filed suit against the insurance company, claiming it hasn’t paid him, according to TMZ.

Donald is asking a judge to make the company pay up, to the tune of over $1,000,000.

Story developing…