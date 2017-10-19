What The Heck Is Matthew McConaughey Saying To The Texas Basketball Team?

It’s no secret that Matthew McConaughey is a huge Texas Longhorns fan. Of course he’s also a graduate and a professor. No seriously, he’s currently teaching a film class this semester.

Anyway, to make a long story somewhat shorter, McConaughey has also delivered numerous game day speeches. He’s even brought out the weird chant from Wolf of Wallstreet before a football game. You can watch that speech HERE.

Yesterday, McConaughey opted to inspire the Longhorn basketball team. However, we have no idea what he said to those boys, but we’re dying to find out! Honestly, his stance alone is nothing short of amazing.

Whatever he’s saying looks pretty intense!