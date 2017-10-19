What The Heck Is Matthew McConaughey Saying To The Texas Basketball Team?

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Basketball Team, Matthew McConaughey, Pep Talk, Speech, Texas Longhorns
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Matthew McConaughey is a huge Texas Longhorns fan. Of course he’s also a graduate and a professor. No seriously, he’s currently teaching a film class this semester.

Anyway, to make a long story somewhat shorter, McConaughey has also delivered numerous game day speeches. He’s even brought out the weird chant from Wolf of Wallstreet before a football game. You can watch that speech HERE.

Yesterday, McConaughey opted to inspire the Longhorn basketball team. However, we have no idea what he said to those boys, but we’re dying to find out! Honestly, his stance alone is nothing short of amazing.

I0HGuXO What The Heck Is Matthew McConaughey Saying To The Texas Basketball Team?

Whatever he’s saying looks pretty intense!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live