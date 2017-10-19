Why Are There Large, Blue ‘D_RK’ Letters All Over Town?

May I have a vowel?

Two decades. Yep, Mr. Nowitski – first name “D – ? – R – K” began season #20 in a blue and white (formerly green and white) Mavs uniform last night.

To celebrate, ‘YOU’ can be the ‘I’ in DIRK.

Celebrate 20 years of DIRK as a Dallas Maverick! https://t.co/E9xTmkd1kj (Dallas Mavericks) pic.twitter.com/rg6lHjdFbd — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 18, 2017

Find the letters in these places on these dates:

Oct. 18-20: Ford showcase at the State Fair of Texas Oct. 20-26: Under the Pegasus at the Omni Dallas Oct. 27: American Airlines Center Oct. 27 through at least Nov. 5: in Victory Plaza

Share your photos on social media with hashtag #IamDirk to be qualified for VIP suite tickets to the Mavs-Bucs game Saturday, 11/18.

I got to make these for The Dallas Mavericks! There is no “I” in team, but there is one in DIRK!! #IamDirk pic.twitter.com/a80B7zdqZw — Jarrod Pinkerton (@pinkyj197) October 17, 2017

