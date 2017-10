Like wine, but hate hangovers? Have a wine drinker on your Christmas list each year?

The Üllo wine purifier from England claims to reduce the risk of hangovers, by removing sulphites from wine!

According to the website, sulfites are artificial preservatives added to wine during production and aren’t needed once a wine bottle is opened.

Once wine is run through the device, the wine is supposedly hangover-proof, and fresh for up to 2 weeks.

Learn more about it, HERE.

Enjoy your ripple!