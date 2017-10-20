Emilio Estevez Was Hollywood’s Most Profitable Actor Over The Last 40 Years

PartyCasino looked at box office data from 1980 to 2017 in order to determine Hollywood’s most…and least…profitable actors, and the results may surprise you.

Believe it or not, the leading man with the best return in ALL of Hollywood during that time period was Brat Pack actor Emilio Estevez! For every $1 spent on his films, Estevez earned $6.70 at the box office. The leading men just behind him include Jean-Claude Van Damme with $4.20 earned for every $1, Mel Gibson with $3.50 for every $1, and Tyler Perry with $3 for every $1.

On the flip side, however, you’ll find some actors who have DOMINATED Hollywood’s box office scene. Brad Pritt was the LEAST profitable actor, only earning $.10 for every $1 spent. Not far behind include Johnny Depp ($.20), Robert De Niro ($.24), Hugh Jackman ($.25), and Anthony Hopkins ($.26).

Never doubt the power of the Mighty Ducks franchise!

Via Variety