Emilio Estevez Was Hollywood’s Most Profitable Actor Over The Last 40 Years

Filed Under: Actor, Emilio Estevez, Film, Hollywood, Martin Sheen, mighty ducks, Movies, Profit
(Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

PartyCasino looked at box office data from 1980 to 2017 in order to determine Hollywood’s most…and least…profitable actors, and the results may surprise you.

Believe it or not, the leading man with the best return in ALL of Hollywood during that time period was Brat Pack actor Emilio Estevez!  For every $1 spent on his films, Estevez earned $6.70 at the box office.  The leading men just behind him include Jean-Claude Van Damme with $4.20 earned for every $1, Mel Gibson with $3.50 for every $1, and Tyler Perry with $3 for every $1.

On the flip side, however, you’ll find some actors who have DOMINATED Hollywood’s box office scene.  Brad Pritt was the LEAST profitable actor, only earning $.10 for every $1 spent.  Not far behind include Johnny Depp ($.20), Robert De Niro ($.24), Hugh Jackman ($.25), and Anthony Hopkins ($.26).

Never doubt the power of the Mighty Ducks franchise!

Via Variety

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live