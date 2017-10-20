In-N-Out Named Texas’ Favorite Fast Food Chain

In Texas, it is Whataburger and everything else (Chick-Fil-A is right there too). At least that was until today when In-N-Out Burger was dubbed the Lone Star State’s favorite Fast Food Chain. According to a deeply flawed study from Business Insider, the California based burger joint is the favorite for Texans.

The study says that In-N-Out has the most visitors per location of any fast food chain in the State, but while they are growing in Texas with 35 Locations now up and down the I-35 corridor from Dallas to San Antonio and one soon in Houston there is no way anyone from Texas would claim In N Out as their favorite.

Whataburger is Texas. The accessibility for a delicious Whataburger sandwich is going to drop their “visitors per store” number. There is no way In-N-Out is the favorite of this state.

The formula is obviously flawed, because in California In-N-Out isn’t even the favorite, which they are probably freaking out about right now. It’s Raising Canes. On the Business Insider site, Chick-Fil-A owns almost every other state.