Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Adorably Celebrate 5 Years Of Marriage

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for GLSEN)

Can you believe Justin and Jessica have been married for 5 years!

On Thursday night, our favorite couple on Earth celebrated the occasion. Doing what? We don’t exactly know, but you could feel the love on Instagram as the two both shared anniversary pics.

For Justin, it was a throwback to their first dance as well as letting fans know he’s been back in the studio. Of course he has the sweetest thing to say about Jess…

“Today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend.”

Be sure to scroll through the pics. JT also shared a super romantic makeout sesh with his wife.

As for Jessica, she had a different approach. Nothing says “Happy Anniversary” like a Snapchat filter!

How lucky am I? Even if he’s initially skeptical, he always gets extra for me. #5

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Happy 5th Anniversary! We love you guys!

