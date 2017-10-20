Reviews: “The Snowman” – “Boo 2” – “Geostorm” – “Only The Brave”

The Snowman – Rated R

When an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Michael Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Rebecca Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.

Critics: “A mystery that feels as mashed together and perishable as its title, The Snowman squanders its bestselling source material as well as a top-notch ensemble cast”. Only 12% LIKE according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: The excellent cast of Michael Fassbender, Val Kilmer, Rebecca Ferguson, J.K. Simmons, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Chloe Sevigny, can’t save a movie clogged with nonsense. Happy to see Val Kilmer returning to the big-screen… but not in this mess of a movie, that may find difficulty even getting on Netflix.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2 – Rated PG-13

Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed.

Critics: 20% LIKE

Blake: Wow! When I add the fact that just 1 of the top critics wrote a review on it, and it’s not a good one, perhaps it’s time for Tyler Perry to re-think the “Madea” character and consider recruiting some fresh help to take her into a more profitable direction. Boo 2 will do nothing for you, other than take your money, and that’s not funny!

Geostorm – Rated PG-13

A satellite designer (Gerard Butler) must race to avert a catastrpohe when the planet’s climate control satellites begin to malfunction in this sci-fi action adventure from Warner Bros. and writer/producer/director Dean Devlin (making his feature directorial debut here). ~ Jason Buchanan, Rovi

Critics: 30% LIKE

Blake: when the major critics choose not to review a movie, that’s in instant red flag. Plus, when everything other than the script is highlighted, that’s another. Geostorm will not be in theaters long. Save your money, time and watch something else.

Only The Brave – Rated PG-13

All men are created equal… then, a few become firefighters. Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it–they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, Only the Brave‘s impressive veteran cast and affecting fact-based story add up to a no-frills drama that’s just as stolidly powerful as the real-life heroes it honors”, 89% LIKE.

Blake: my inside sources say Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, James Badge Dale and Taylor Kitsch give outstanding performances in this soot, sweat, and fear-filled action/adventure/drama that’s delivered in an old-fashioned and less technically advanced way that simply put, works well, and makes Only the Brave the best rated new movie this weekend!

Enjoy the weekend, and a good movie!