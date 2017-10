On October 18th, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines made history with their first flight manned by a all-female crew. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft took off from St. Louis and landed in San Francisco.

The first "unmanned" Southwest flight on a @BoeingAirplanes 737 MAX 8! All-female Crew pic taken before flying STL – SFO. pic.twitter.com/7V8ir6PBZa — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 18, 2017

Out of 584,362 total pilots, 39,187 were reportedly women according to data collected from the Federal Aviation Administration in 2016.

Via ABC News