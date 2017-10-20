Texan Takes Down 417lb. Wild Hog

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 417 lb. Wild Hog, AR-15, Feral Hogs, Joe Clowers, Union Grove TX
Photo: Joe Clowers/CBS DFW

Joe Clowers of Union Grove says, “We’ve been seeing what we knew was a large hog on the game camera but we had never seen him in person.”

Last weekend, Clowers spent an evening at a deer stand on his property and says, “At about 1 a.m. this guy walks in and it was that moment of I can’t believe I’m actually seeing this pig.”

How did Joe take down the massive hunk-of-a-hog?

Clowers said, “You’ve always heard you can’t kill a large wild hog with an AR-15…and I did.”

capture8 Texan Takes Down 417lb. Wild Hog

Photo: Joe Clowers/CBSDFW

Joe said, “I’m still somewhat shocked. I never dreamed that people cared that much about a big pig”–“I called him the Bush Beast.  My 12-year-old daughter called him Leroy.”

Lol!

Joe sent photos of the hog to his friend, Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long.

Since then, the hog was processed to feed homeless animals.

Imagine a 417 lb. hog… coming your way!? Whew!

Pork ribs anyone?

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live