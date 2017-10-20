Thong Blue Jeans Made Their Debut At Amazon Fashion Week

Just when you thought the fashion industry had done everything humanly possible with jeans…they went ahead a one upped themselves.

We’ve seen the butt crack jeans, the dirty jeans, the bare butt zipper jeans, and jeans with plastic knee patches. AND now we have the thong jeans!!!

We would love to sit here and tell you these jeans are a joke, but they actually walked down the runway during Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo. These jeans are made by Japan-based designer, Thibaut. While they aren’t exactly one size fits all, they seem to be quite baggy all around. As fort he thong, it’s thong in the front and thong in the back. If you really want to let it all hang out, we recommend commando!

Place your bets on who will be the first celebrity to wear the worlds first thong jeans. . #thongjeans A post shared by RCFA – Catherine Kallon (@fashion_critic_) on Oct 19, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Just FYI, you could totally make these at home. All you need are a pair of old baggy jeans and some scissors!