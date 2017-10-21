Original “Rocky III” Statue Copy To Be Auctioned

Remember Rocky III?

A. Thomas Schombert made the iconic sculpture, which is still in Philadelphia. Plus, he made a back-up copy, should something happen during film production. The copy had been on display at the San Diego Hall of Champions, however that venue and has closed, and now the copy is going to auction.

SCP Auctions tells TMZ it should go for $500k – $1,000,000!

Bidding ends Nov. 4, and if you’re serious about buying it, you’ll have to arrange it’s move. It stands 9ft. and weights 1,800 lbs!

Imagine this in your front yard. Haha!