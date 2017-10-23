Can A Texas Rangers Fan Root For The Astros In The World Series? Take Our Poll!

By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Baseball, Fans, Houston Astros, LA Dodgers, MLB, Poll, Texas Rangers, World Series
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 2017 World Series is set.

LA, with Highland Park’s own Clayton Kershaw. And Houston, the first city to win a pennant in both the American and National Leagues.

More importantly, Nolan Ryan is also headed back to the World Series. Wonder what Ray Davis and Bob Simpson are doing?

Of course David is BEYOND geeked that the Astros are in the World Series. The last time they made the dance, they got swept by the Chicago White Sox in 4 games. What makes this one perfect is the fact that they’re playing the Dodgers. That’s one of their biggest rivals during their National League days.

PLUS, I’m sorry but the Astros should still be in the NL. The only game I ever saw at the Astrodome featured a benches-clearing brawl that ended with Dusty Baker going after a fan with a bat on top of the Dodgers dugout.

