Ewan McGregor and Wife Eve Mavrakis: Separated!

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Eve Mavrakis, Ewan McGregor, Fargo, London, mary elizabeth winstead, Riley Stearns, separation
Production designer Eve Mavrakis (L) and actor Ewan McGregor attend FX Network 2017 All-Star Upfront at SVA Theater on April 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

A family sources has reported to TMZ that after 22 years of marriage and 4 children, Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis have been separated since May, as reported by Perezhilton.com.

Coincidentally, over the weekend, Ewan was seen hissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, at a London cafe.

Here’s another interested piece of info, Winstead split from her husband of 7 years, Riley Stearns, in May. They do not have children together.

In addition to Fargo, McGregor has (3) projects in the works: The Land Of Sometimes, Zoe and Christopher Robin (which he is currently filming). With four kids to take care of, good to have.

