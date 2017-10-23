Ewan McGregor and Wife Eve Mavrakis: Separated!

A family sources has reported to TMZ that after 22 years of marriage and 4 children, Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis have been separated since May, as reported by Perezhilton.com.

Coincidentally, over the weekend, Ewan was seen hissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, at a London cafe.

Here’s another interested piece of info, Winstead split from her husband of 7 years, Riley Stearns, in May. They do not have children together.

In addition to Fargo, McGregor has (3) projects in the works: The Land Of Sometimes, Zoe and Christopher Robin (which he is currently filming). With four kids to take care of, good to have.