If Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Runs For President In 2020 He’ll Do So As A Republican

Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks (Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Last night, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was profiled on the Fox News Channel program OBJECTified and said if he decides to run for President in 2020, he’ll challenge President Donald Trump in the primaries, as a Republican.

Cuban said he’s still contemplating a possible run for the presidency, which depends heavily on if his wife approves.

Mark supported Trump early on in his fun for President but changed his mind, and supported Hilary Clinton. Cuban felt Trump wasn’t serious about understanding important matters.

So, how do you feel about Mark Cuban possibly running the President?

