Last night, John Stamos posted this…

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

John is now officially engaged to actress/writer Caitlin McHugh (I Am Legend, Ingenue-ish), a major fan of Disneyland, according to E News.

John was previously married to Rebecca Jomijn (1998-2005) and Caitlin was previously married too. The couple have been dating for over a year.

John is reportedly worth around $40 million, so no financial problems with planning a wedding and honeymoon… :).

Best wishes to John and Caitlin!