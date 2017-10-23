Justin Bieber Tattooed His Entire Stomach

Well that’s one way to hide your abs.

Justin Bieber has a new tattoo! To say it’s large would be an understatement.

The pop singer tatted up his entire stomach with what looks like the gates of heaven and hell??? You can clearly see what looks like stained glass windows with an angel on the left. Then there’s a random bald eagle right smack dab in the middle, followed by another set of gates with a grim reaper skeleton.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

That’s a whole lotta tattoo! Sure, it looks great now, but what about in 50 years?