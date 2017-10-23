Justin Bieber Tattooed His Entire Stomach

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Justin Bieber, Stomach, Tattoo
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Three Lions Entertainment)

Well that’s one way to hide your abs.

Justin Bieber has a new tattoo! To say it’s large would be an understatement.

The pop singer tatted up his entire stomach with what looks like the gates of heaven and hell??? You can clearly see what looks like stained glass windows with an angel on the left. Then there’s a random bald eagle right smack dab in the middle, followed by another set of gates with a grim reaper skeleton.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

That’s a whole lotta tattoo! Sure, it looks great now, but what about in 50 years?

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live