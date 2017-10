It’s happening!!!!! Justin Timberlake heads back to the Super Bowl!!!

Justin Timberlake got together with his BFF Jimmy Fallon to make the official Super Bowl LII announcement. While to two didn’t sing together, they did do a bit about having time, which quickly turns into halftime.

I DO have the time. Half the time… #PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Yay! We are beyond excited! So many questions though! Will N’Sync make an appearance? Perhaps Janet Jackson comes on stage to rip off JT’s shirt?