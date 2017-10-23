Lady Gaga Makes A Surprise Visit With Our 5 Former Presidents For Hurricane Aid Concert

Regardless of your political beliefs, it’s always amazing to see our former leaders together in one place, getting along!

Over the weekend, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, George Bush, and George W. Bush came together at Texas A&M for hurricane relief. The five banded together to raise money for Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

The concert featured Alabama, ‘Soul Man’ Sam Moore, Yolanda Adams and Texas musicians Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen. However, there was also a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga!!!!

It was an honor to be invited by these five living Presidents to perform and speak at this historic event where we put our differences aside, and put humanity first in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

You can watch the entire concert below.

By the way, these men have been raising money with their One America Appeal charity since September 7th. So far, they’ve raised around $31 million.