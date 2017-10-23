Lady Gaga Makes A Surprise Visit With Our 5 Former Presidents For Hurricane Aid Concert

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Ford Motor Company)

Regardless of your political beliefs, it’s always amazing to see our former leaders together in one place, getting along!

Over the weekend, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, George Bush, and George W. Bush came together at Texas A&M for hurricane relief. The five banded together to raise money for Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

The concert featured Alabama, ‘Soul Man’ Sam Moore, Yolanda Adams and Texas musicians Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen. However, there was also a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga!!!!

You can watch the entire concert below.

By the way, these men have been raising money with their One America Appeal charity since September 7th. So far, they’ve raised around $31 million.

