If you missed the season premiere of The Walking Dead, don’t worry…no spoilers here! However, there was a bit of an odd moment in the first Season 8 episode.

This is not a joke. Weird Al’s song “Another One Rides The Bus” made a cameo in the opening scene on The Walking Dead.

I’m just as confused as you are why “Another One Rides the Bus” was featured in #TheWalkingDead season premiere, but I’m extremely honored! A post shared by Al Yankovic (@alfredyankovic) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Why? We have no idea and neither does Weird Al! However, he was extremely flattered!