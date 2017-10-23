Tommy Hilfiger Releases NEW “Tommy Adaptive” Clothing Line For Those With Mobility Issues

Fist-pounds to Tommy Hilfiger on it’s new “Tommy Adaptive” clothing line!

Hilfiger took on the challenge of helping differently-abled consumers by creating a line of clothing with adjustable seams, Velcro, magnetic closings, and openings that are easier for adults with mobility issues.

The Tommy Adaptive line offers everything from jean skirts, knit dresses, chinos, bomber jackets, etc., that look almost identical to the regular items.

Thanks for making cool accessible to everyone, Tommy Hilfiger, just in time for Christmas.