What The Heck Is “W” Saying To Obama Behind Clinton’s Back???

(Photo by JIM CHAPIN/AFP/Getty Images)

George W. Bush must tell one heck of a joke! If only we knew what he was saying.

On Saturday night, five former Presidents got together to host a benefit concert for hurricane relief in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Of course, each of the five Presidents were on stage before the concert. They participated in the National Anthem, just before speaking to the crowd. Of course W. spoke on behalf of his father.

However, we can’t help but notice W. mumbling something toward Obama during Bill Clinton’s speech. You can barely see his lips moving, but he’s definitely saying something funny because Obama laughs out loud. Bill Clinton on the other hand is oblivious to what’s going on behind him.

OMG! What was he saying? We are dying to know!

 

 

