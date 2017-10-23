Over 22,000 international members of Dating site Saucydates.com were surveyed concerning which countries have the best and worst lovers.

The results are in, and in no particular order.

Best Male Lovers

United States, Australia and South Africa

Best Female Lovers

United States, Italy, France and Canada

Worst Male Lovers

New Zealand

Worst Female Lovers

New Zealand, then Australia and Spain

Seems New Zealand is the country sex therapists could make very comfortable living. If you are one, summer is beginning there. Do your research. You could possibly earn enough in a short period of time to retire… lol!