Over 22,000 international members of Dating site Saucydates.com were surveyed concerning which countries have the best and worst lovers.
The results are in, and in no particular order.
Best Male Lovers
- United States, Australia and South Africa
Best Female Lovers
- United States, Italy, France and Canada
Worst Male Lovers
- New Zealand
Worst Female Lovers
- New Zealand, then Australia and Spain
Seems New Zealand is the country sex therapists could make very comfortable living. If you are one, summer is beginning there. Do your research. You could possibly earn enough in a short period of time to retire… lol!