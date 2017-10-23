Which Countries Have The Best and Worst Lovers?

By Blake Powers
"So, this is where we need to send sex therapists to!?" (Photo: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images) Images)

Over 22,000 international members of Dating site Saucydates.com were surveyed concerning which countries have the best and worst lovers.

The results are in, and in no particular order.

Best Male Lovers

  • United States, Australia and South Africa

Best Female Lovers

  • United States, Italy, France and Canada

Worst Male Lovers

  • New Zealand

Worst Female Lovers

  • New Zealand, then Australia and Spain

Seems New Zealand is the country sex therapists could make very comfortable living. If you are one, summer is beginning there. Do your research. You could possibly earn enough in a short period of time to retire… lol!

 

 

