Nope, not the beginning of a joke. In fact, it’s the beginning of a real story!

We have another only in Texas moment where a woman picked up her dry cleaning on a horse! Reddit user Dleecious2177 was having car drama. Since her car was in the shop, she opted for Plan B for getting around town…a horse.

Yep, she hopped on her horse and moseyed on down to the dry cleaners to pick up her jacket.