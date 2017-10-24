After Trump Calls Puerto Rico Hurricane Recovery A 10, Ex-Governor Tweets A Pic Of Doctors Operating By Cellphone Light

Let’s be clear, things are really bad in Puerto Rico. Hurricane recovery doesn’t just happen overnight. However, there have been a lot of good people putting their private jets to work, not to mention the massive amounts of money that’s been donated.

In the last week, you may have heard or seen the story that President Trump gave the U.S.’s recovery efforts in Puerto Rico a 10 out of 10. It’s hard for us to say if that’s true or not without witnessing it upfront, but the ex-governor of Puerto Rico makes a pretty convincing case that things are not a 10.

Ex-governor Padilla posted a Twitter pic of doctors operating by cellphone flashlight!

This is what POTUS calls a 10! Surgery performed with cellphones as flashlights in Puerto Rico today. pic.twitter.com/5pnK5dkkE6 — Alejandro (@agarciapadilla) October 21, 2017

Unfortunately, we have no idea where this photo originated from. So here’s what we do know…28% of the island is without running water and a little less than 90% does not have electricity.