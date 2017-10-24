VIDEOS: At What Age Do Men Begin “Dad Dancing”?

By Blake Powers
Will Smith (L) and Kevin James pose at the "Hitch" Photocall during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival on February 18, 2005 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Twirlywoos is a group that organized a contest to find the Dad Dancer of the Year!

The contest looked at dance moves of 2,000 guys of all ages and assembled a Top 40 list of the most popular dad-dancing songs, according to SWNS Digital.

Here’s Twirlywoo’s Top 10 Dad Dancing Songs.

  1. “Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees
  2. “You Sexy Thing” – Hot Chocolate
  3. “Waterloo” – ABBA
  4. “Lady in Red” – Chris de Burgh
  5. “Let’s Dance” – David Bowie
  6. “Don’t Stop Me Now” – Queen
  7. “My Way” – Frank Sinatra
  8. “Summer of ’69” – Bryan Adams
  9. “Livin’ on a Prayer” – Bon Jovi
  10. “Dancing In The Street” – David Bowie & Mick Jagger

Now, the finale!

According to Twirlywoo’s research, the average age for when guys forget how to dance… is 37.

Hey, I’m above 37 and haven’t forgotten:).

Remember this from 2014…

Just in case you’ve forgotten how to dance, allow Will Smith to give you a refresher course.

Enough said and done. LOL!

