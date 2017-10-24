VIDEOS: At What Age Do Men Begin “Dad Dancing”?

Twirlywoos is a group that organized a contest to find the Dad Dancer of the Year!
The contest looked at dance moves of 2,000 guys of all ages and assembled a Top 40 list of the most popular dad-dancing songs, according to SWNS Digital.
Here’s Twirlywoo’s Top 10 Dad Dancing Songs.
- “Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees
- “You Sexy Thing” – Hot Chocolate
- “Waterloo” – ABBA
- “Lady in Red” – Chris de Burgh
- “Let’s Dance” – David Bowie
- “Don’t Stop Me Now” – Queen
- “My Way” – Frank Sinatra
- “Summer of ’69” – Bryan Adams
- “Livin’ on a Prayer” – Bon Jovi
- “Dancing In The Street” – David Bowie & Mick Jagger
Now, the finale!
According to Twirlywoo’s research, the average age for when guys forget how to dance… is 37.
Hey, I’m above 37 and haven’t forgotten:).
Remember this from 2014…
Just in case you’ve forgotten how to dance, allow Will Smith to give you a refresher course.
Enough said and done. LOL!