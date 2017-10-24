VIDEOS: At What Age Do Men Begin “Dad Dancing”?

Twirlywoos is a group that organized a contest to find the Dad Dancer of the Year!

The contest looked at dance moves of 2,000 guys of all ages and assembled a Top 40 list of the most popular dad-dancing songs, according to SWNS Digital.

Here’s Twirlywoo’s Top 10 Dad Dancing Songs.

“Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees “You Sexy Thing” – Hot Chocolate “Waterloo” – ABBA “Lady in Red” – Chris de Burgh “Let’s Dance” – David Bowie “Don’t Stop Me Now” – Queen “My Way” – Frank Sinatra “Summer of ’69” – Bryan Adams “Livin’ on a Prayer” – Bon Jovi “Dancing In The Street” – David Bowie & Mick Jagger

Now, the finale!

According to Twirlywoo’s research, the average age for when guys forget how to dance… is 37.

Hey, I’m above 37 and haven’t forgotten:).

Remember this from 2014…

Just in case you’ve forgotten how to dance, allow Will Smith to give you a refresher course.

Enough said and done. LOL!