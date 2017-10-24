Attention Binge-Watchers: Here’s What’s Coming & Going From Netflix

By Blake Powers
Netflix (Photo: John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images)

If Netflix has become part of your program watching DNA, here’s what’s coming, going and when, per Perezhilton.com.

First, lets start with what is being deleted.

Going:

11/1/17

Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta

11/3/17

Do I Sound Gay?

11/5/17

Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High

11/8/17

The Heartbreak Kid

11/11/17

Goosebumps

11/13/17

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

11/15/17

Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here

11/16/17

Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
The Break-Up

11/17/17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know

11/22/17

The Warlords

Leaving 11/25/17

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

11/30/17

Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler

Coming:

11/1/17

42 
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1 
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader 
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa 
Where the Day Takes You

11/2/17

All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/3/17

Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/4/17

Williams

11/5/17

The Homesman
The Veil

11/6/17

The Dinner

11/7/17

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Ground
King Duckling: Season 1 
Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Journey Is the Destination

11/10/17

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lady Dynamite: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mea Culpa – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Killer – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/12/17

Long Time Running

11/13/17

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11/14/17

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hickok

11/15/17

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

11/16/17

9

11/17/17

A Christmas Prince –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Longmire: Final Season –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s The Punisher – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mudbound –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/20/17

Piranha

11/21/17

Beat Bugs: All Together Now –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saving Capitalism –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Case for Christ

11/22/17

Cherry Pop 
Godless – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby
Tracers

11/23/17

Deep 
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/24/17

Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontier: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/27/17

Broadchurch: Season 3 
Darkness Rising 
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

11/28/17

Glitch: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Morning Call: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen Of Spain

11/29/17

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

11/30/17

The Details
Winning

Remember, when it comes to your DVR, it’s easy to jam, while you’re filling your face with turkey and ham. Don’t forget to occasionally delete some programming.

What’s 1 of your favorite programs you watch on Netflix?

 

