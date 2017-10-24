Attention Binge-Watchers: Here’s What’s Coming & Going From Netflix

If Netflix has become part of your program watching DNA, here’s what’s coming, going and when, per Perezhilton.com.

First, lets start with what is being deleted.

Going:

11/1/17

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

11/3/17

Do I Sound Gay?

11/5/17

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

11/8/17



The Heartbreak Kid

11/11/17



Goosebumps

11/13/17



How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

11/15/17



Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

11/16/17



Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

The Break-Up

11/17/17



Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know

11/22/17



The Warlords

Leaving 11/25/17



Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

11/30/17



Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler

Coming:

11/1/17

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

11/2/17

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/3/17

Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/4/17

Williams

11/5/17

The Homesman

The Veil

11/6/17

The Dinner

11/7/17

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Ground

King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Journey Is the Destination

11/10/17

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mea Culpa – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Killer – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/12/17

Long Time Running

11/13/17

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11/14/17

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hickok

11/15/17

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

11/16/17

9

11/17/17

A Christmas Prince –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Longmire: Final Season –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s The Punisher –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mudbound –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/20/17

Piranha

11/21/17

Beat Bugs: All Together Now –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saving Capitalism –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Case for Christ

11/22/17

Cherry Pop

Godless –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby

Tracers

11/23/17

Deep

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/24/17

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontier: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

11/27/17

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

11/28/17

Glitch: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Morning Call: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen Of Spain

11/29/17

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

11/30/17

The Details

Winning

Remember, when it comes to your DVR, it’s easy to jam, while you’re filling your face with turkey and ham. Don’t forget to occasionally delete some programming.

