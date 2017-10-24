Billy Joel Becomes a Dad for the Third Time

By Hayden Wright

Billy Joel and his wife Alexis Roderick have welcomed their second child (and his third) — a daughter named Remy Anne Joel.

The baby was born Sunday night at 7:50 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz. The couple announced the news via People and the Piano Man shared a beautiful first photo on Instagram.

“Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel (an accomplished equestrian) welcomed Remy Anne into their family,” Joel’s rep told the magazine. “Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.”

Billy, 68, and Alexis, 35, began dating in 2009, married in 2015, and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Della Rose, in August of the same year. Joel also shares daughter Alexa Ray Joel (31) with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

See the adorable father-daughter photo here: