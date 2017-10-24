Bob Seger Update: Surgery A Success!

By Blake Powers
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Bob Seger arrives at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Many DFW Bob Seger fans were disappointed when they learned his Runaway Train tour performance that was scheduled for this past Saturday was cancelled due to his health concerns.

Now, the good news!

Bob underwent surgery on his vertabrae Friday, and it was a complete success!

Bob’s management released the following statement.

“Bob is on the road to recovery… According to his doctors the surgery ‘couldn’t have gone better. Bob wants to thank all his fans for the outpouring of well wishes and support. We hope to have news regarding dates for the tour soon.”

Be on the look for Bob’s new album “I Knew You When“, Nov. 17th.

Best wishes to Bob on a quick and full recovery. Hopefully he can reschedule his Dallas performance.

