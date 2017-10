Some have said it’s one of #82’s all-time best catches.

That’s saying something: after 14.5 seasons Jason Witten sets franchise records just about every week…

But the one-handed TD grab in the end zone is memorable from all angles:

The ‘Boys next stretch of games is tough: Redskins, Chiefs, Falcons and the now 6 & 1 Eagles.

No 40-10 rout expected in any of these, but we’ll take a ‘W’ however it comes.

‘W,’ for Witten, of course.