Sesame Street Parodies The Walking Dead With The Walking Gingerbread

There’s a reason why Sesame Street is still relevant. And it’s not just because the show actually teaches kids how to count and read, but their social media game is on point!

With the Season Premiere of the The Walking Dead hitting the air on Sunday night, Sesame Street made a parody of the show. It’s called The Walking Gingerbread starring Cookie Monster as Sheriff Graham or Rick Grimes. Apparently there’s a bad batch of cookies on the loose, trying to eat everyone’s cookies! Only pre-packaged cookies are safe!

Watch as Sheriff Graham learns to control his own hunger for everyone’s safety. Enjoy!