Texas Has (3) Cities In The 2017 Top 20 Best U.S. Cities For Halloween

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 3 Texas Cities Make Top 20 U.S. Cities For Halloween, Top 20 U.S. Cities For Halloween, Top U.S. Cities For Halloween
Photo: Emily Kask/AFP/Getty Images

WalletHub has compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 18 key metrics, ranging from candy and chocolate stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops, and released it’s 2017’s Best Places for Halloween!

Texas has (3) cities in the Top 20 Best U.S. Cities for Halloween.

Top 20 Cities for Halloween
1 New York, NY 11 St. Paul, MN
2 Jersey City, NJ 12 Fresno, CA
3 Santa Ana, CA 13 San Jose, CA
4 Las Vegas, NV 14 Chula Vista, CA
5 Anaheim, CA 15 Boston, MA
6 Los Angeles, CA 16 El Paso, TX
7 Chicago, IL 17 Garland, TX
8 Laredo, TX 18 San Francisco, CA
9 San Diego, CA 19 Irvine, CA
10 Gilbert, AZ 20 Long Beach, CA

 

Fist-pounds, hi-fives and butt-bumps to our own Garland, plus El Paso and Laredo!

Halloween Facts:

  • $9.1 Billion – Projected Halloween-related spending in 2017 ($3.35 billion on costumes)
  • 62% – Share of parents who admit to secretly eating their child’s Halloween candy
  • 36% – Share of parents who think it’s OK to let their child trick-or-treat alone by age 12 or 13
  • 30,581 – Record number of jack-o’-lanterns lit at once (Keene, New Hampshire, October 2013)

What are your plans for Halloween this year? Decorating? Having a Halloween block party? Dressing up like Stephen King’s “Pennywise”?

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live