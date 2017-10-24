Texas Has (3) Cities In The 2017 Top 20 Best U.S. Cities For Halloween

WalletHub has compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 18 key metrics, ranging from candy and chocolate stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops, and released it’s 2017’s Best Places for Halloween!

Texas has (3) cities in the Top 20 Best U.S. Cities for Halloween.

Top 20 Cities for Halloween 1 New York, NY 11 St. Paul, MN 2 Jersey City, NJ 12 Fresno, CA 3 Santa Ana, CA 13 San Jose, CA 4 Las Vegas, NV 14 Chula Vista, CA 5 Anaheim, CA 15 Boston, MA 6 Los Angeles, CA 16 El Paso, TX 7 Chicago, IL 17 Garland, TX 8 Laredo, TX 18 San Francisco, CA 9 San Diego, CA 19 Irvine, CA 10 Gilbert, AZ 20 Long Beach, CA

Fist-pounds, hi-fives and butt-bumps to our own Garland, plus El Paso and Laredo!

Halloween Facts:

$9.1 Billion – Projected Halloween-related spending in 2017 ($3.35 billion on costumes)

What are your plans for Halloween this year? Decorating? Having a Halloween block party? Dressing up like Stephen King’s “Pennywise”?