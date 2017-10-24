UPDATE: John Stamos’ Special Disney Wedding Proposal

Sunday afternoon at Disneyland, John Stamos staged a Disney based wedding proposal to girlfriend Caitlin McHugh, and according to E News, John’s rep said, “He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.’ Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to Disneyland’s 21 Royal (a private residence Walt and Lillian Disney once envisioned as a secluded retreat and luxury oasis for their family to host celebrities and dignitaries), where they shared the news and celebrated with their families.”
Caitlin is known to love Disneyland…
E New previously reported the couple have been dating since March 2016.
McHugh, a writer/actress, has appeared in The Vampire Diaries, Switched at Birth, Castle, and in a 2011 episode of Law & Order: SVU… with John!
Here’s to a wonderful wedding and future together. Cheers!