UPDATE: John Stamos’ Special Disney Wedding Proposal

Sunday afternoon at Disneyland, John Stamos staged a Disney based wedding proposal to girlfriend Caitlin McHugh, and according to E News, John’s rep said, “He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.’ Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to Disneyland’s 21 Royal (a private residence Walt and Lillian Disney once envisioned as a secluded retreat and luxury oasis for their family to host celebrities and dignitaries), where they shared the news and celebrated with their families.”

I kissed the boy and said…yes! That’s what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his 💍 A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Caitlin is known to love Disneyland…

Bought my ticket for #MickeysHalloweenParty 🕸 and I AM SO EXCITED!! I already know what I want to do for my costume 😏 Hint: I like to repeat dresses as different characters. These pics are from last year A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

There is no better way to celebrate both #Disneyland and #SplashMountain 's birthdays than by riding Splash Mountain with the man who came up with the idea for the ride, the Legend #TonyBaxter !! I swear that's him behind the really enthusiastic man. ✌🏽 A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

E New previously reported the couple have been dating since March 2016.

McHugh, a writer/actress, has appeared in The Vampire Diaries, Switched at Birth, Castle, and in a 2011 episode of Law & Order: SVU… with John!

Here’s to a wonderful wedding and future together. Cheers!