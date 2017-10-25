Taco Bell Testing KitKat Quesadillas

Like Taco Bell? Like KitKats? Like chocolate?

Taco Bell is testing a possible new menu item, “Kit Kat-stuffed quesadillas”, according to Food Beast.

The testing is currently being done in Milwaukee, WI. The food item is called “Chocoladilla” and costs $1 each.

Taco Bell “Chocoladillas” are made with pieces of melted chocolate and Kit Kats, surrounded by a tortilla.

Taco Bell offered “Chocoladillas” for a limited time last year in the U.K.

Think Taco Bell “Chocoladillas” would sell in North Texas? If you have a chance to try one, know where the nearest restroom is.