Taco Bell Testing KitKat Quesadillas

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: chocolate, KitKat, Taco Bell, Taco Bell "Chocoladillas", Taco Bell Milwaukee
Taco Bell (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Like Taco Bell? Like KitKats? Like chocolate?

Taco Bell is testing a possible new menu item, “Kit Kat-stuffed quesadillas”, according to Food Beast.

The testing is currently being done in Milwaukee, WI. The food item is called “Chocoladilla” and costs $1 each.

taco bell kit kat chocoladilla Taco Bell Testing KitKat Quesadillas

Taco Bell “Chocodilla” (Photo: Taco Bell)

Taco Bell “Chocoladillas” are made with pieces of melted chocolate and Kit Kats, surrounded by a tortilla.

Taco Bell offered “Chocoladillas” for a limited time last year in the U.K.

Think Taco Bell “Chocoladillas” would sell in North Texas? If you have a chance to try one, know where the nearest restroom is.

 

 

