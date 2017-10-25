A Couple In China Had A Dallas Mavericks Themed Wedding

MFFL!!!

This just might be a first for us Dallas fans…how about a Mavs themed wedding??? Meet the newly named Mr. and Mrs. Ren of China, who are such hardcore Mavericks fans that they incorporated the team into every aspect of their nuptials!

The aisle was lined with pictures of Dirk. They had special Dallas Mavericks ring boxes. Where do you even get those made?!?!?!?! The stage was decorated to look like the American Airlines Center, which included the court on the floor. They even got a special message from Mark Cuban, who offered to take them to a game when they come to town…on him of course.

Here’s to hoping their honeymoon is to Dallas!!!!! Congrats to the happy couple! And Go Mavs!