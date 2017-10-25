Baby Hippo Photobombs Couple’s Engagement

Getting engaged is one of the happiest days of your life. Forever you will remember every detail…where you were, what he said, and the adorable baby hippo who popped in for your pictures!

Kelble and Roll are just a fun couple who like to go “zooing” together. So it makes sense for the proposal to go down at the Cincinnati Zoo. As you can imagine, the day was all planned out. The hippo exhibit was decided as the perfect place.

Boy, was that right spot to pop the question! Mid proposal, Fiona the adorable baby hippo, perfectly photobombed the moment. She even stuck around to make sure she said “yes”.

We're so happy Fiona could be there on our special day ❤ here's to many more years of going to zoos with you 😙 @cincinnatizoo #cincinnatizoo #fionathehippo #fionafix #keepingupwiththekelbles #cincyzoopic A post shared by Hayley Roll (@hayley_roll) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Congrats to the happy couple! We do have a wedding suggestion for you…monkeys as flower girls. Just a thought.