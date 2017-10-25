“Benson” & “Sports Night” Actor, Robert Guillaume, Dies At Age 89

Can we just say, Sports Night was one of the greatest TV shows of all time. In part because of amazing actors like Robert Guillaume.

It’s a sad day in Hollywood as we mourn the loss of a man we all grew up watching on TV. Robert Guillaume has passed away at the age of 89. According to his wife Donna, Robert passed away at his Los Angeles home after a battle with prostate cancer.

Of course some of his former costars have nothing but wonderful things to say about the legend. Felicity Huffman tweeted…

Thank you for sharing your light and genius with the world, Robert Guillaume – you will be missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/NyZKYv4pCm — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) October 24, 2017

Josh Charles tweeted…

Robert Guillaume radiated such warmth, light, dignity, and above all, class. That smile and laugh touched us all. RIP to the best boss ever. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) October 24, 2017

Making him laugh gave me such pleasure. Remembering those moments now I'm tearing up. I loved that man. My thoughts are with his family. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) October 24, 2017

Josh also seemed to be a bit remorseful for not reaching out to Guillaume more often.

I last saw him a few years back when we did SN shoot for EW. He seemed frail but in good spirits. I wish I'd reached out to him more often. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) October 24, 2017

Robert, you will be missed. Rest in peace.