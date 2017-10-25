“Benson” & “Sports Night” Actor, Robert Guillaume, Dies At Age 89

Can we just say, Sports Night was one of the greatest TV shows of all time. In part because of amazing actors like Robert Guillaume.
It’s a sad day in Hollywood as we mourn the loss of a man we all grew up watching on TV. Robert Guillaume has passed away at the age of 89. According to his wife Donna, Robert passed away at his Los Angeles home after a battle with prostate cancer.
Of course some of his former costars have nothing but wonderful things to say about the legend. Felicity Huffman tweeted…
Josh Charles tweeted…
Josh also seemed to be a bit remorseful for not reaching out to Guillaume more often.
Robert, you will be missed. Rest in peace.